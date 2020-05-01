Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Says Schools Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of School Year, Summer School TBD
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The temporary army hospital at the Javits Center discharged its final patients Friday.

The medical staff applauded as Francisco Velasco, of Jackson Heights, Queens, was wheeled out on a stretcher to an ambulance for his ride home.

The staff then walked out of the facility to bagpipers and applause.

The Army Corps of Engineers had set up the hospital in March.

More than 1,000 patients were treated.

The staff will be re-deployed.

The equipment will remain in case there is a second wave of coronavirus cases.

