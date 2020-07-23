NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday New York remains on the right track with coronavirus infections continuing to drop to the lowest levels since-mid March. However, he warned rising cases in other states and ignoring social distancing rules pose unnecessary risks.

“Our quarantine enforcement is serious,” said Cuomo. “I want people coming into this state to know that.”

Four new states were added to the Tri-State Area’s quarantine list last week.

Cuomo said New York is monitoring rising COVID-19 rates among younger people, specifically 21 to 30-year-olds — the only age group that saw a significant spike over the last two weeks.

Videos from earlier this month showed hundreds of people partying with little regard for coronavirus-related rules.

“It’s not hard to understand what is going on,” said Cuomo. “To young people, this is not the time to fight for your right to party. I respect your right to party… but let’s be smart about it.”

The governor said younger people may falsely believe they are “immune” to COVID-19.

“The virus can kill you. And if it doesn’t kill you, you can bring it home and give it to someone inadvertently and it can kill them,” he said.

The governor put pressure on local leaders and police departments to step up enforcement of social distancing and face mask rules, specifically at bars and restaurants where outdoor dining is allowed.

“State Liquor Authority and the State Police are going to step up their efforts, dramatically. But, they can’t do it without the local police,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo said the state will start running an ad campaign targeted at teens and young adults who have misconceptions about the virus and their health.