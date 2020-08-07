NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday marks a crucial deadline for New York City parents. They must inform the school district whether their children will opt for entirely remote learning or attend some in-person classes in the fall.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, it’s a difficult decision for some parents who must take into account more than just their child’s safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thinking about their emotional growth, their educational growth. But also thinking about their safety and the safety of our loved ones,” said Michael Meade.

Parents can decide between an online-only schedule for their children, or a hybrid model that mixes in-person instruction with remote learning at New York City public schools.

Many parents said they still need more information and the current plans do not provide enough reassurance.

“The plan is not good, no one is happy. Parents aren’t happy. Teachers aren’t happy. School administrators are working so hard to make this work,” said Amanda Ritchie.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to address parents’ concerns Friday.

“In the course of the next couple of weeks, you’re going to get all the details about your school’s schedule template and then your individual child’s schedule,” said de Blasio.

“I think most parents feel strongly that even some time in school is a lot better for their kids than none,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who had the final say on whether or not classrooms can open at all, said Friday he will allow in-person classes statewide.

“We will have a threshold decision, in terms of the viral rate spread, region by region across the state. We’re not going to open any school unless the viral transmission rate says we have the virus under control,” said Cuomo before the announcement.

“For us, it’s better to keep protecting them. We take care of everyone,” said Luis Plaza, whose grandchildren will stay home in fall to take classes entirely online.

The success of in-person learning also depends on teachers and staff, who have some of the same concerns as parents.

When asked, the school district refused to give CBS2 information on how many will return in-person to schools this upcoming year.

