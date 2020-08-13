NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – With uncertainty looming over the coronavirus, New Rochelle superintendent Dr. Laura Feijóo said Thursday classes will be held virtually for at least the month of September.

“As much as I’d like students to learn in their classrooms, we do not know enough about the COVID virus at this time to be confident that people will be safe to return to our schools as a hybrid model would require,” said the statement by Dr. Feijóo.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The district said it is committed to getting internet access and Chromebooks to students at home.

Earlier on Thursday, Bayonne Public Schools announced a similar plan to hold online classes at the start of the school year.

Both districts cited the need to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, is sticking to plans to hold in-person classes, despite teachers, principals and parents pushing back.

On Thursday, de Blasio announced public schools will have nurses on hand when students return this fall.

