NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants parents to know public schools will have nurses on hand when students return to campus this fall.

“Every single New York City public school building will have a certified nurse,” he said Thursday. “We’re taking every precaution, but there’s tremendous value to having a health professional present.”

The mayor said NYC Health + Hospitals is working to make that a reality by Sept. 10.

On Wednesday, the principals union said schools are nowhere near ready to safely reopen in September.

“While the city’s messaging suggests that reopening plans have been developed collaboratively with our union, the city has failed to address many of our crucial concerns and ignored repeated appeals from school leaders to allow enough time to implement highly complicated protocols,” the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators said in a letter to the mayor and schools chancellor. “Since last school year ended, our members have been working tirelessly to reimagine the upcoming school year and pleading for more information on the City’s incomplete reopening plans. The slow rollout of guidance has forced us to once again address an unfortunate truth: schools will not be ready to open for in-person instruction on September 10th. A more realistic, phased-in approach would instead welcome students for in-person learning toward the end of September, following a fully remote start to the year.”

The city’s largest teachers union also expressed similar concerns.

“They’re going to rush to reopen. It’s not going to be safe. People are gonna get sick,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew told CBS2. “We haven’t loaded the schools with personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies. We’re doing ventilation checks now.”