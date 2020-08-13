NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants parents to know public schools will have nurses on hand when students return to campus this fall.
“Every single New York City public school building will have a certified nurse,” he said Thursday. “We’re taking every precaution, but there’s tremendous value to having a health professional present.”
The mayor said NYC Health + Hospitals is working to make that a reality by Sept. 10.
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Fall School Reopening
On Wednesday, the principals union said schools are nowhere near ready to safely reopen in September.
“While the city’s messaging suggests that reopening plans have been developed collaboratively with our union, the city has failed to address many of our crucial concerns and ignored repeated appeals from school leaders to allow enough time to implement highly complicated protocols,” the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators said in a letter to the mayor and schools chancellor.
“Since last school year ended, our members have been working tirelessly to reimagine the upcoming school year and pleading for more information on the City’s incomplete reopening plans. The slow rollout of guidance has forced us to once again address an unfortunate truth: schools will not be ready to open for in-person instruction on September 10th. A more realistic, phased-in approach would instead welcome students for in-person learning toward the end of September, following a fully remote start to the year.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The city’s largest teachers union also expressed similar concerns.
“They’re going to rush to reopen. It’s not going to be safe. People are gonna get sick,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew told CBS2. “We haven’t loaded the schools with personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies. We’re doing ventilation checks now.”
Both de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have said they’re in daily contact with the unions about reopening.
“Things are not going to be perfect, but we can get it right,” the mayor said Thursday. “The fact that there’s a lot of outstanding questions doesn’t scare me. We’re going to deal with the questions and we’re going to keep making progress every day.”
“I get it and I understand why you want definitive answers. But just think about all of the moving pieces associated with the beginning of this school year and how different that is,” Carranza added.
CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked de Blasio what happens if teachers don’t show up for the first day.
“People have a job to do. If they don’t have a medical accommodation, their job is to be there for their kids, and they understand that,” he replied.
He compared educators to health care workers and first responders who “found a way” during the height of the pandemic.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.