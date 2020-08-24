CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major League Baseball cleared the Mets to resume baseball activities Monday after the team missed four games because two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The positive tests postponed the final game of the team’s series in Miami as well as the three-game Subway Series over the weekend.

MLB announced all subsequent tests on the Mets have been negative, and the team will make up three of the four games during scheduled series this week.

The Mets will play a doubleheader with the Marlins at Citi Field on Tuesday – Miami will be the home team for one game.

Then, the Mets and Yankees will play five games in three days at Yankee Stadium this weekend, with doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday. The final makup game is scheduled for September 3 at Citi Field.

