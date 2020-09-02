PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Plans for students to return to school have hit some speed bumps in the Tri-State Area.

First, New York City pushed opening day for public schools deeper into September. Then last night, one New Jersey district said it won’t start in-person learning until Nov. 9.

The Paramus public school district pushed back classes on all eight campuses – from preschool through high school – because of the “seemingly relentless nature of this pandemic.”

Students were supposed to go back to the classroom Thursday, but instead will start virtual learning.

School administrators said the virtual school day will generally follow the start and end times of a regular in-person day, and the rest of the calendar for the year has not changed.

The news came on the heels of New York City delaying its start of school from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 for remote learning and Sept. 21 for in-person classes.

The postponement was announced after the United Federation of Teachers threatened a union strike over safety concerns.

Sixty-eight percent of the city’s 1.1. million students will do blended learning, while the other 366,000 have opted for remote-only lessons.

