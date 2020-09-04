Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza got a wake-up call Friday morning as demonstrators surrounded his apartment building.
They played music and rallied against the plan to reopen schools.
They say schools should not open for in-person class learning until the city has 14 days without new COVID-19.
This week, the teachers’ union and the city agreed to start in-person classes on Sept. 21.
The demonstrators also went to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Brooklyn home, but he no longer lives there.
