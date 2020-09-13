NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An effort to save live entertainment venues in New York City is being pushed by a senator and a TV legend.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld teamed up Sunday to call on the federal government to help, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

Posters outside the Gotham Comedy Club on 23rd Street advertise shows that date back to March. The club is one of many stages in the city that are in trouble.

Schumer said venues from comedy to music and more are in peril due to COVID-19 shutting them down. But through the “Save Our Stages Act,” $10 billion in federal relief money would go to businesses that produce live events. Grants of up to $12 million would be eligible through the Small Business Administration to help cover the last six months of operating expenses.

Standing by comedian Seinfeld, Schumer said New York would see the lion’s share of the funding, given that it’s such a central part of the economy. The senator said there are 28 bipartisan supporters, but the bill would be folded into a larger economic relief bill.

“I think that the pressure that is mounting on those who opposed this, mainly on the Republican side, is such that they will come back,” Schumer said. “And if it happens there will be money for localities and money for Save Our Stages.”

“It gives the city energy and electricity and it’s more than just a business, it is the spark of our culture here in this town,” Seinfeld added.

Schumer cited a study that says 90% of independent venues will have to close without federal funding.

