NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Not ready and not safe to go back into schools – that’s the thought of many New York City public school teachers a week before in-person learning is set to begin.

As the concerns grow, so do the number of teachers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As CBS2’s John Dias, with loud chants of “safe education is a must” and even bolder statements written on posters, several teachers met Tuesday for another day of protests outside Grace Dodge campus in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

“We do not trust the DOE to make it safe,” one teacher said.

On the eve of the first day of virtual learning for public schools in the city, these teachers are calling for the whole year to remain online, until buildings are safer, or there’s a coronavirus cure.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“We know how dangerous COVID could really be for our students and how much trauma they’ve endured in the past 7 months, and we can’t accept that to happen again,” said social studies teacher Alexandra Haridopolos.

The teachers say cracking a window four inches isn’t going to help, despite what their union says, and cited deplorable conditions inside the 100-year-old building.

“I have had asbestos in my classroom, we had rats in our classroom, we had cockroaches in our classroom, the sinks and the toilets broken for decades. So no, we don’t have ventilation, but we also don’t have basic sanitation,” Haridopolos said.

MORE: Demonstrators Gather Outside NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza’s Home To Protest In-Person Classes

After one teacher said he contracted COVID-19 back in March and infected at least 11 others, he believes the whole school experienced first hand neglect and mistrust of the Department of Education when it kept schools open.

“[They said it was] self-reported, even though they had confirmation in hand that I sent from Montefiore Hospital,” said social sciences teacher Israel Soto. “Our building became a cluster of COVID and nobody knew this.”

Recently, at least 55 other DOE staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and now, across the city, many teachers are preparing lesson plans outside, afraid to go in. This as many schools have not yet announced the number of teachers needed for blended learning.

The union asked for 10,000, but Monday the city announced just 2,000 more educators will be brought in. The mayor defended that Tuesday.

“We’ve got to make sure we balance,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I think this 2,000 will solve the problem.”

The mayor and schools chancellor standing firm that the city will be ready for the first day of in person learning..which is this Monday..

CBS2 has reached out to the DOE about these concerns.

