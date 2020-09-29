NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s daily coronavirus infection rate has spiked above 3% for the first time in months.

“Obviously, everyone is concerned about that,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. “That is something we all have to work on together to address, and something that says to us we have to be on high alert to make sure we fight back this challenge.”

De Blasio said the daily infection rate is 3.25%, but the seven-day rolling average is 1.38%.

The city has said all public schools will automatically close if the seven-day average stays above 3%, and indoor dining will be reassessed above 2%.

Zip codes with rising infection rates:

Gravesend/Homecrest (6.72% positivity rate)

Midwood (5.53%)

Kew Gardens (3.61%)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.98%)

Borough Park (5.26%)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (5.15%)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (4.05%)

Flatlands/Midwood (4.08%)

The mayor said eight zip codes in Brooklyn and Queens are to blame for the surge.

“This is an inflection point. We have to take more action at this point, and more serious action,” he said. “We will be escalating with each day, depending on what we see happening on the ground and the test results we’re getting.”

Over the weekend, the city increased outreach, testing and enforcement in those neighborhoods.

De Blasio said Tuesday anyone not wearing a mask will be given one, and anyone who refuses to comply will be fined.

“If we do not see progress quickly, there are additional steps… If necessary, we will have to prohibit gatherings, except for very small gatherings. If necessary, we’ll have to close non-essential businesses. No one wants that to happen if it can be avoided,” he said. “It is a situation at this point that’s very serious, and we have to have all options on the table.”

