NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is a critical deadline for some neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, where health officials say coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate.

The city says reopening rollbacks, including shutting down non-essential businesses, will be implemented Tuesday is the case numbers are not down by tonight.

The eight neighborhoods represent about 7% of the city’s population but account for almost a quarter of new cases in the past two weeks.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Officials say the following areas have concerning rates of positive results:

  • Gravesend/Homecrest (6.75% positivity rate)
  • Midwood (5.34%)
  • Kew Gardens (3.82%)
  • Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.9%)
  • Borough Park (4.63%)
  • Bensonhurst/Mapleton (4.41%)
  • Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.91%)
  • Flatlands/Midwood (3.85%)

