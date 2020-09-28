Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is a critical deadline for some neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, where health officials say coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate.
The city says reopening rollbacks, including shutting down non-essential businesses, will be implemented Tuesday is the case numbers are not down by tonight.
The eight neighborhoods represent about 7% of the city’s population but account for almost a quarter of new cases in the past two weeks.
Officials say the following areas have concerning rates of positive results:
- Gravesend/Homecrest (6.75% positivity rate)
- Midwood (5.34%)
- Kew Gardens (3.82%)
- Edgemere/Far Rockaway (3.9%)
- Borough Park (4.63%)
- Bensonhurst/Mapleton (4.41%)
- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (3.91%)
- Flatlands/Midwood (3.85%)
