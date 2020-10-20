LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Officials on Long Island are trying to calm COVID-19 fears this Halloween with a new initiative: the Purple Pumpkin Project.
Putting a photo of a purple pumpkin in your window will let trick-or-treaters know you’re using safety precautions like wearing a mask when you open the door and handing out individually wrapped candies.
Officials announced the initiative in Lynbrook Tuesday morning.
“Kids need to be kids and it’s important that they get out there and do the things that are fun,” said Nassau County Legislator Bill Gaylor. “This will bring just a small sense of normalcy back to what’s been an otherwise difficult and trying time.”
Despite an uptick in COVID-19 in some areas, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he will not ban trick-or-treating this Halloween.
