NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A troubling increase in coronavirus cases leads to a second shutdown tonight in Newark.

Restrictions on non-essential businesses and recreational facilities go into effect at 8 p.m.

After experiencing the devastating impact of coronavirus, Jose Olaya told CBS2 he’s been extreme cautious and just recently started going back in public.

“We’re taking it real serious. I’ve lost family to COVID,” he said.

He visited a store to buy clothes Monday night, ahead of the second wave of lockdown restrictions.

“If it’s for our safety, I guess yeah, you know? But a lot of people are going to have no jobs again, people are going to struggle a little bit again,” he added.

The 8 p.m. curfew affects all stores expect supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations. Barber shops, beauty parlors and nail salons must be appointment only.

Restaurants must close indoor service by 8 p.m. and outdoor service by 11 p.m.

It’s another blow to establishments like Chateau of Spain restaurant, which already had to lay off nearly half its staff and was hoping to expand indoor dining soon.

“Large gatherings are still happening, and restaurants and indoor places have to be strict with the numbers that they’re allowing,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Monday.

Even outdoor play areas will be closing again in the East Ward, where 25% of tests are coming back positive.

The mayor said it’s contributing to the city’s 11.2% positive test rate, compared to 5.28% statewide.

On Monday night, CBS2 saw long lines outside a testing center on Broad Street. The president and CEO of nearby University Hospital said hospitalizations have doubled since last week.

“We’re now almost at 20 hospitalizations, which is a sharp increase just from last week,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “We have a community clinic positivity rate approaching 6% — past our 5% threshold for beginning our surge plan.”

Although Gov. Phil Murphy wouldn’t say how many cases it would take to send the entire state into another lockdown, he did hint that other hot spot communities may need to follow Newark’s lead.

“If we can’t get a hold of this thing, that’s probably something that as a considering is going to become more meaningful,” he said.

Murphy also discussed the state’s vaccination plan, saying he knows there’s a lot of public skepticism but he’s hoping once a vaccine is approved, compliance will be high.

“When we meet these aims, we will meet our initial goal of vaccinating 70% of the state’s eligible adult population,” he said.

Newark will reassess the situation in two weeks to determine next steps.

