TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State is now facing its second wave of COVID-19 cases.

There were 1,477 new cases reported Thursday.

The biggest hot spot is Essex County with 241 new cases.

There are 846 confirmed cases in New Jersey hospitals with another 226 patients under investigation.

The positivity rate for tests given Sunday was just over 6.5%.

“They continue to show that the second wave of the coronavirus is no longer something off in the future. It is coming and it is coming now. We have been seeing the numbers of new cases grow exponentially across the past several weeks,” Murphy said.

The governor says 11 new cases have been reported in New Jersey schools.

