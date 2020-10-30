NORWALK, Conn (CBSNewYork) — When we turn back the clocks this weekend, parts of Connecticut will roll back to Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont blamed the step back for restaurants, salons and other businesses on a spike in COVID-19 cases, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Friday.

November approaches with a coronavirus positivity rate as high as Connecticut has had since June.

That convinced Stamford, Norwalk and other cities to return to Phase 2 restrictions.

“It’s very concerning, but we’re trying to identify through contact tracing if there’s any common denominator. Where are these cases most likely coming from?” said Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

Returning to Phase 2 means restaurants must reduce seating capacity from 75% back to 50%.

“75% was OK, helped business very much. If you go back to 50, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Anastasios Savvides, who owns the Star Diner in Norwalk.

“People may have let down their guard thinking that since things have opened up, Phase 2, Phase 3, that it’s been resolved a little bit,” said John Walker, a Monroe resident.

Cultural attractions like the Maritime Aquarium, salons and barbershops also face new capacity limits.

Halloween hasn’t been canceled, but health directors are strongly urging families to consider the risks of parties and trick-or-treating.

The rapid succession of holidays over the next eight weeks is cause for people to celebrate, and for Gov. Lamont to be concerned.

“We’re gonna have thousands of people coming back from all over the country, from colleges in very infected states like Nevada and Wyoming. We gotta make sure that they test and quarantine when they’re here to keep their families and their communities safe,” Lamont said.

The governor is urging residents to stay vigilant.

