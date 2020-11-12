NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers will face new coronavirus restrictions Friday as cases rise across the area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new rules Wednesday and labeled Staten Island a “yellow zone.”

“If the national numbers are going up, and states around you are going up, be prepared,” the governor said.

Starting Friday, all bars and restaurants must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. They can still do takeout and delivery overnight, but without alcohol.

“Where are these people going to go if they want to hang out and spend time with their friends? Not somewhere as controlled as here,” said Jason Clark, operating partner of Hold Fast restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen.

Gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

The new regulations limit private gatherings to 10 people, unless they are from the same household.

Cuomo also upgraded the Village of Port Chester to an orange zone and called Staten Island a yellow zone micro-cluster.

“Staten Islanders spend a lot of time going back and forth to New Jersey, and New Jersey has a very high rate, and I think that’s part of what’s driving the high rate in Staten Island,” he said.

With the borough’s infection rate averaging above 2.5%, Staten Island Catholic schools are switching to fully remote, effective immediately.

Despite this, area Councilman Joe Borelli is defiant.

“The governor won’t affect our Thanksgiving plans. We’re going to be about 12 people as of yesterday, we’ll be about 12 people as of tomorrow,” he told CBS2.

The governor warned if the new rules don’t slow the spread, even stricter measures could follow.

Meanwhile, across the Hudson River in New Jersey, new regulations start today. Indoor dining must end by 10 p.m. and there will be no bar seating. Plus, indoor interstate sports competitions up to and including high school will be banned.

