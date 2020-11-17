EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – As of Tuesday, the Meadowlands YMCA in New Jersey will have handed out more than 600,000 meal kits, in what the CEO calls a frightening milestone.

A mile of cars lined up, some waiting more than seven hours to pick up boxes of food from the Meadowlands Y.

It’s first come, first served, so they arrived before dawn. Some read, some slept as they waited for hours.

More: Food Banks In Growing Need Of Donations As New Families Experience Food Insecurity During Pandemic

“From 5:30 a.m. today,” said Henry Zuniga. “Especially the meal for the kids.”

Zuniga is helping to feed his 10 grandkids and six great grandkids.

“Sometimes we need a little more. They stay in the house ’cause of school,” he said.

ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?

Others are relying on the food to hold them over until their next job. Gerard Broderick lost his as a sanitation worker during the pandemic.

More: Coronavirus Impact: Record Turnout Expected As NYC Charities Prepare To Hand Out Food For Thanksgiving

“This helps out. The food is a blessing,” he said. “Helps us put a little extra money towards a bill, rent and those things.”

Every car gets a box of fresh veggies, meat, milk, eggs, cheese and non-perishables that can last up to 35 meals.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 42 weeks. After today will have distributed 620,000 meals to more than 40,000 families. The sad part is what would happen if our not-for-profits weren’t still here?” said David Kisselback of the Meadowlands YMCA.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Meadowlands YMCA says it’s becoming more challenging to continue the program the community depends on.

“Sometimes we actually have people who have tears in their eyes when we put the boxes in their cars. They’re just so grateful,” said volunteer Lucia Suarez.

This program will continue week as long as food is available. Every Tuesday, there’s two giveaways: One at 10:30 a.m., another at 5 p.m. You don’t have to sign u in advance. You don’t have to show an ID. Just show up.

For more information, click here.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.