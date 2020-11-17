CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – United Airlines launched its free COVID testing pilot program.

The airline will offer rapid tests to every passenger over the age of two and all crew members on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The first flight took off Monday night.

Passengers will have to take the test three hours before departure.

The program aims to guarantee everyone aboard the transatlantic flight tests negative before takeoff.

It runs through December 11.

