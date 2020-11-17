Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – United Airlines launched its free COVID testing pilot program.
The airline will offer rapid tests to every passenger over the age of two and all crew members on select flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport.
The first flight took off Monday night.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- Tri-State Area Coronavirus Travel Advisory List
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Passengers will have to take the test three hours before departure.
The program aims to guarantee everyone aboard the transatlantic flight tests negative before takeoff.
It runs through December 11.
For more information, click here.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Wild Road Rage Incident Caught On Video Shows Car Crashing Into Flushing Bakery, Baseball Bat Fight
- Gov. Murphy Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings As State’s Cases Soar
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.