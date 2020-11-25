HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday talked about the challenges Connecticut has faced this month, from the election to the start of the holiday season.

Right now, Connecticut has more than 109,000 COVID cases, close to 3.1 million tests have been reported, and the state has a 5.99% positivity rate.

The state also reported 45 more deaths and 77 more hospitalizations.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor announced the state is imposing a steep new $10,000 fine on businesses that don’t follow the mandates at a time of surging COVID-19 cases.

The new fine will replace the current $500 maximum penalty beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re doing that not to just to keep your patrons safe, those around you, to make sure we can do everything we can to keep your stores open during this amazing shopping holiday season and do it safely,” Lamont said at a news conference Wednesday.

Lehman said the state has been getting 300 to 500 complaints a week about coronavirus protocols not being followed at businesses, with the most common grievance being a lack of enforcement of mask wearing and social distancing.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The governor also says retailers are being flexible to help keep holiday shoppers safe.

“When it comes to quote Black Friday, it’s going to extend for a week. It’s going to extend for a few weeks. No need to crash the line at 6 a.m. in the morning,” he said.

He said any shopping lines will be subject to social distancing rules that stores must enforce, and store capacity is limited to 50%.

The governor added that online shopping options are also available to help support local businesses.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)