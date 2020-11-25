NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Parents say they are fed up and frustrated that New York City schools are closed.

They want kids back in classrooms Monday.

Parents, students and community leaders rallied outside Gracie Mansion Wednesday morning to demand the mayor reopen schools. They say the schools are safe, and claim students are caught in a political power struggle.

“Why do we need a reopening plan? Just open the schools. They were working. They are essential for the mental health and well being of our children,” said Keep NYC Schools Open organizer Daniela Jampel. “There is no need for a reopening plan. Schools need to be open on Monday. All schools for all children, for all children need to be open just as they were two weeks ago on Monday.”

Last week, they submitted a petition signed by 12,000 parents asking the mayor for a plan.

De Blasio said Wednesday the city will release a plan to reopen schools for in-person learning next week, and it will be implemented in the weeks ahead.

The mayor said it would involve a “phased-in approach” and more testing.

The mayor also took responsibility for not having a reopening plan worked out ahead of time.

“Honestly, I have to hold myself responsible, the better situation would have been clearly to have that plan all work through in advance. But I think what really happened was, as with everything COVID, we had a moving target,” de Blasio said. “I think we didn’t have a plan B and we should have had a plan B, but I also understand why we didn’t because we were really dealing with so many day-to-day, hour-to-hour issues and trying to find a way to avert getting to that 3%.”

