NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As local COVID-19 cases continue to spike, parts of Staten Island are now in an orange zone.

That means as more restrictions take effect Wednesday, there is more angst for many business owners and residents, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

The micro-cluster strategy appears to be unpopular across parts of Staten Island, where some businesses reluctantly comply, including nail salons and fitness centers, while a few push back.

“We don’t want to go through another shutdown. Everybody is just trying to get back on the road, man,” resident Xavier Rodriguez said.

Grant City restaurant Mac’s Public House is covered with signs and markings declaring it an “autonomous zone,” promising to defy the new order.

The sign on the door reads, “We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State.”

Neighbors had a lot to say about the frustrations felt by the fed-up owner and others.

“It’s ruining lives because you’re not making any money,” New Dorp resident Frank Natoli said. “Orange, pink, blue and green [zones], it doesn’t matter. So if I step on an orange or yellow code that means I’m OK? It doesn’t make any sense to me. To me, it doesn’t make any sense.”

When an orange zone is established, certain non-essential businesses close, restaurants get reduced to delivery and takeout only, and houses of worship must limit capacity to 25 people.

“It’s for the safety of everyone because everybody is coming in there and that’s why people are getting sick. People aren’t wearing masks, so I feel like they have to do what they have to do. It might be inconvenient, we’re used to doing these things, but these people protesting and fighting about this makes no sense,” New Dorp resident Serena Alston said.

The city and the state insist the zones, when applied previously in Brooklyn and Queens, worked to beat back the virus and it’s a necessary step.