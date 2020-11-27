Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many people turned to Amazon this Black Friday for gifts, others took to the streets, protesting for workers’ rights.
The activist group Church of Stop Shopping held a rally for Amazon workers Friday at Madison Square Park.
They say 19,000 Amazon employees have tested positive for COVID and claim the company has not provided enough PPE and safety measures.
They’re demanding action, saying workers’ health is suffering at the cost of convenience.
“We will stop this poisonous company right now. It cannot exist in its present form, profiteering off the pandemic,” one protester said.
CBS2 reached out to Amazon for comment and have not yet heard back.
