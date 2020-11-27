NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been plenty of concern about COVID-19 superspreader events surrounding this holiday weekend, and it could take days, if not weeks, to realize the true impact of Thanksgiving.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, airports were a bit more crowded this week and so were the roadways for Thanksgiving travel, but it was nothing compared to what we usually see this time of year.

The TSA says in the last week, it screened 6.5 million people, down 60% compared to 2019.

Still, health experts are worried about what’s to come.

“Every holiday to date during this pandemic, 10 or so days after the holiday, there’s been a dramatic increase in cases in the United States, and it will certainly happen with this one,” CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said.

Agus says the issue this time around is that cases were already sky high.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In New York City, there were 1,522 new cases reported on Thanksgiving, and at the moment, the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.33%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says we’re dealing with community spread.

“People who don’t even know they have the virus, it’s not that they’re going to be malicious, it’s going to be accidental,” the governor said.

This week, he rolled out what he’s calling his winter plan. It’s broken up into three parts. The first part is expanding his microcluster strategy to include available hospital beds in areas with high infection rates.

“Second factor in the winter plan is going to be keeping the schools open, especially K-8,” Cuomo said. “All the data says the schools are safer than the surrounding community.”

The third part is coming up with a vaccine distribution plan.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the numbers don’t look good either. Overnight, the state added 4,100 new cases of COVID along with 19 more deaths.

In Connecticut, just this week, the positivity rate was 5.99%.

Given that reality, Agus says if you were out somewhere, follow the guidelines.

“Fourteen days is optimal for quarantine. Seven to ten days with a test at the end is acceptable now, and so you need to assess your own risk. If it was just you and grandma, you probably don’t need to do anything,” Agus said.

Meanwhile, the New York City sheriff’s office has set up COVID checkpoints throughout the city to make sure people are following the rules.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK