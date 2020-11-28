NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The steady rise in coronavirus numbers continues in the Tri-State Area and across the country.
In New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more than 6,000 new cases Saturday and 42 more deaths.
In New York City, the seven-day average infection rate rose again to 3.64%.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the state’s numbers alarming with another 3,900 positive cases and 24 deaths.
An employee in the New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner’s office was among those testing positive. The state health commissioner, Judith Persichilli, and other employees are self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution.
While Connecticut doesn’t release numbers on the weekend, its daily positivity rate has been nearly 6% this week.
