NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out more plans Monday to make sure hospitals don’t become overwhelmed in New York State.

His plan includes reducing indoor dining if the numbers don’t go in the right direction.

“We’re going to monitor the hospital capacity. If it doesn’t stabilize, we’re going to reduce the indoor dining restrictions… We go to zero in New York City, the state 25% everywhere else,” Cuomo said Monday.

The governor said the state will implement a surge and flex plan. He called on hospitals to increase capacity by 25%.

To maintain necessary staffing, the governor is also asking able, retired medical professionals to sign up to serve. He said that could increase staffing by 20,000.

The state is checking with hospitals daily to monitor capacity.

