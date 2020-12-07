NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out more plans Monday to make sure hospitals don’t become overwhelmed in New York State.
His plan includes reducing indoor dining if the numbers don’t go in the right direction.
“We’re going to monitor the hospital capacity. If it doesn’t stabilize, we’re going to reduce the indoor dining restrictions… We go to zero in New York City, the state 25% everywhere else,” Cuomo said Monday.
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Joined By Dr. Fauci At COVID Briefing
The governor said the state will implement a surge and flex plan. He called on hospitals to increase capacity by 25%.
To maintain necessary staffing, the governor is also asking able, retired medical professionals to sign up to serve. He said that could increase staffing by 20,000.
The state is checking with hospitals daily to monitor capacity.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Coronavirus Vaccine FAQ From The CDC
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You In NYC
- Check NYC Testing Line Wait Times
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back EDS and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do …….. Visit Here