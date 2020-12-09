NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials say the goal of the coronavirus vaccine is to create herd immunity.

That means enough people have to take it.

But many are still skeptical.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, New York City and state leaders plan to address the concerns.

In Corona, Queens, there is a shared grief because of disproportionate loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, there is a common divide when it comes to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think everyone should take it. The situation we are in it will help very much,” one person said.

“I’m going to wait six-to-eight months to see if there is any possible side effects,” another person said.

Despite still being months away from widespread distribution, half of the population does not want the vaccine, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It’s a real issue he’s working to overcome, along with another fear.

“The state will not send individual data identifying a person in a way that could be used to document citizenship or deportation,” Cuomo said.

Protecting the undocumented is one step to remove barriers.

“Make sure that people know in the language that they prefer to receive their information in that eventually the vaccine will be available to everyone without regard to immigration status and without regard to whether they have health insurance or what their income is,” said Max Hadler, director of health policy for the New York Immigration Coalition.

Another step is working not just with big hospital centers which can feel intimidating, but also with local providers like the Community Healthcare Network.

“It’s not going to be kind of like a factory where people walk in, get a shot and walk out. We’re going to be with you from Point A to Point B,” Dr. Pavi Jaisankar said.

The goal is to get at least 75% participation, but that can’t happen without addressing the real concerns, especially in communities of color.

“I think it’s incumbent upon on elected officials, leaders of all kinds, when it’s the right time according to our health care leadership for us to get the vaccines according to the priorities, we have to do it. We have to show we believe in it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

It all comes down to building trust, which right now is still an uphill battle.

