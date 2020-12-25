NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was shot in the back while on duty in Brooklyn.

It happened Christmas Eve as the officer was responding to a domestic violence call.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the officer has already left the hospital. He had only been on the force for two and a half years, and has proved himself a hero. Going home is the best gift he and his family could get this Christmas.

“We’ll call this a Christmas miracle,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

It was a close call on Christmas Eve. An NYPD officer has his bulletproof vest to thank for his life.

“Our officer was struck once in the back, where it penetrates the vest approximately right here and does not penetrate the skin,” Shea said, pointing to the spot where the bullet struck the vest.

Police say the 27-year-old officer was responding to a domestic violence call with his partner at a Bergen Street home in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Police say the mother of a female victim called police multiple times, urgently, saying her daughter’s boyfriend was coming to do harm.

“Essentially saying ‘Get here quick. Get here now. He’s gonna come over here and shoot the place up,'” Shea said.

Without hesitation, they went directly into harm’s way to protect her, to protect a stranger — & they did just that. And they’d do it again tomorrow. This is another grave reminder of the dangers your brave officers face every day as they protect NYC — as they protect you. 2/2 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 25, 2020

While police were interviewing the daughter, the suspect arrived and began to shoot, a situation similar to one in Queens a few weeks ago, where two NYPD officers were hurt and the suspect fatally shot.

“We know that during the COVID crisis, we’ve seen horrible instances of domestic violence. We know during the holidays, unfortunately, tragically, a lot of the worst instincts come out in some people,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Police say in this case 11 shots were fired by two officers. After chasing the suspect for two blocks, a gun was recovered. The suspect was arrested and not injured.

William Moss, 20, faces attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

We stand in unity with our fellow cop and wish him a speedy and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Wmhr1Tkzek — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) December 25, 2020

“We stand in unity with our fellow cop and wish him a speedy and full recovery,” the Detectives Endowment Association wrote on Twitter.

De Blasio was elated over the outcome.

“And And because the NYPD was there, that woman is alive right now. Because our officer put himself in harm’s way, an innocent woman is alive tonight,” he said. “This is a time you would expect peace, you would expect harmony. What happened tonight? A man threatened his girlfriend and threatened her violently.”

Police are looking at body camera footage as they continue to investigate.

Police say the girlfriend made at least one other domestic violence call to police about her boyfriend.

