TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the COVID-19 variant continues to spread, more vaccines are on their way to the Garden State.

New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported six new cases of the B17 variant from the United Kingdom, bringing the total in the state to eight, including one death, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“Ages of those affected range from 10 years of age, to 65,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.

Gov. Phil Murphy urged patience. As people worry about a vaccine shortage affecting first and second doses, President Joe Biden’s administration has boosted vaccine distribution by 16%.

“I believe it’s 130,000 for the next three weeks,” Murphy said.

And there’s more good news. With 642,000 vaccinations so far statewide, there are now more shots in arms than confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

However, a handful of those early recipients may have jumped the line. The governor responded to a report on radio station 101.5 that said a hospital in Hunterdon County offered vaccines to big donors and their families weeks before opening eligibility to the general public.

“Hunterdon Medical Center, if that turns out to be the case, and they volitionally did that in the face of guidance that was crystal clear, that’s incredibly offensive. If people monkey around like that it’s going to impact the amount of doses that they are going to get going forward from us,” Murphy said.

Some counties have also begun giving vaccine priority to people who live there, though the governor said you can, technically, get your shot anywhere in the state if you have a valid appointment.

New Jersey is currently in Phase 1B of vaccination distribution, which means people 65 and older or people with high-risk medical conditions are eligible. That is in addition to health care workers and first responders.

