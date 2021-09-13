NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday marks a major milestone on the road to reopening in New York City.
More than one million students head back to in-person classes for the first time in nearly 18 months, and city workers return to the office full time.READ MORE: Brooklyn Leaders Call For Reckless Driving Crackdown After Crash That Killed Infant In Stroller
Workers have to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Masks are required in most indoor, communal settings.READ MORE: New York City Officials Celebrate 1st Day Of School, Parents Say They're Still Nervous
Also starting Monday, indoor dining, entertainment and fitness establishments must check proof of vaccination or they could be fined. Businesses that don’t comply will face a warning, then fines starting at $1,000.
Additionally, more of the city’s recreation centers are now open to vaccinated guests. A few remain closed because they’re being used as COVID vaccination and testing centers.MORE NEWS: Leslie Odom Jr. Announced As Host For 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' On CBS And Paramount+
