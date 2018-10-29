MIAMI (CBSNewYork) – The man suspected of sending explosive devices to Democratic figures across the country will make his first court appearance Monday.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, allegedly sent at least 14 pipe bombs to prominent figures, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Some of the devices were discovered in New York City and Westchester County.

Sayoc, who has New York ties and was born in Brooklyn, was arrested Friday in South Florida.

He’s charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

If convicted, he faces up to 48 years in prison.