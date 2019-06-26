



Fotis Dulos , the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos , spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his arrest.

“I just want to tell my children that they’re constantly on my mind, that I love them and I miss them,” he said outside family court.

His defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters they believe this may have been a case of “revenge suicide.”

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared on May 24 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Investigators said the same day, surveillance video showed her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, throwing away garbage bags that contained items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested earlier this month on charges of tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

The judge ordered Fotis Dulos to wear a GPS tracking device and surrender his passport. He reportedly violated the conditions of his release this week by inadvertently crossing state lines into New York while driving on a country road.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were in the midst of a divorce and custody battle when she went missing.

In court motions filed earlier this week, Pattis alleged Jennifer Dulos had the “imagination, means and motive to disappear,” comparing a book she wrote years ago to “Gone Girl,” in which a wife fakes her own disappearance and frames her husband as a prime suspect.

“We are continuing our investigation of Ms. Dulos’s disappearance, and believe it to be entirely consistent with the evidence to conclude that she was not a victim of foul play at the hands of third parties. Efforts to distance Ms. Dulos from a Gone Girl-type scenario are well-meaning, to be sure. But the fact remains that Ms. Dulos remains accountably ‘Gone,’ and had the imagination, means and motive to disappear,” Pattis said.

MORE: ‘We Are Heartbroken’: Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Missing For 1 Month

A spokesperson for her family and friends rebuffed his theory, saying it “makes no sense.”

“Trying to tie Jennifer’s absence to a book she wrote more than 17 years ago makes no sense. Evidence shows that Jennifer was the victim of a violent attack in her New Canaan home. As of today, she has been missing for a month. This is not fiction or a movie. This is real life, as experienced every single day by Jennifer’s five young children, her family, and her friends,” spokesperson Carrie Luft said in a statement. “We are heartbroken. Jennifer is not here to protect her children, and these false and irresponsible allegations hurt the children now and into the future.”

The couple’s five children, ages 8 to 13, are in the custody of their maternal grandmother as the investigation continues.

The New Canaan Police Department set up a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, where the public can submit tips.