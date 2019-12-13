BREAKING NEWS13-Year-Old Confesses In Stabbing Death Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors, Sources Tell CBS2
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, David Anderson, FBI, Jersey City, Jersey City Shooting, Local TV, New Jersey


JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford van that belonged to Jersey City shooter David Anderson.

The van reportedly has New Jersey license plates B40JSD.

FBI Newark also set up a website for people to share any photos or videos that might help in the investigation.

Click here to submit a tip.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Francine Graham fatally shot Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals at Bayview Cemetery before driving a stolen U-Haul van to JC Kosher Supermarket and opening fire, killing three other victims and prompting an hours-long shootout.

On Thursday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the deadly shooting was being investigated as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING

Comments

Leave a Reply