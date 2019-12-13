JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The FBI is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford van that belonged to Jersey City shooter David Anderson.
The van reportedly has New Jersey license plates B40JSD.
FBI Newark also set up a website for people to share any photos or videos that might help in the investigation.
#FBI has created a webpage for submission of photos and videos that could contain information relevant to the Jersey City shootings. Members of the public are asked to submit material at: https://t.co/O33tMhTlYr. Owners can provide as much information as they wish to provide.
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) December 13, 2019
Prosecutors said Anderson and Francine Graham fatally shot Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals at Bayview Cemetery before driving a stolen U-Haul van to JC Kosher Supermarket and opening fire, killing three other victims and prompting an hours-long shootout.
On Thursday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the deadly shooting was being investigated as a potential act of domestic terrorism.
JERSEY CITY SHOOTING
- Jersey City Shooting Being Investigated As Potential Act Of Domestic Terrorism
- Details On Funeral Services For Victims, How To Help Detective’s Family
- Tunnel To Towers Plans To Pay Off Det. Joseph Seals’ Mortgage
- Worker Hailed A Hero For Helping Customer Escape Out Back Door
- Students Return To Bullet-Riddled School Across Street From Deadly Standoff
- Anti-Defamation League Talks On Fear Gripping Jewish Community
- CBS2 Journalists Recount Fear Of Being In Harm’s Way
- Barrage Of Gunfire Heard In Jersey City As Police Move On Shooting Suspects
- Photos: Scenes From Jersey City’s Deadly Shootout
- More…