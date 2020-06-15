HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey residents now have more options as the state moves ahead with Phase 2 of reopening.

Restaurants can begin outdoor dining Monday, and non-essential retail stores can allow customers inside.

In Hoboken, the City Council approved expanding capacity for outdoor dining as part of the city’s COVID-19 small business recovery strategy.

“Any means for people to use the real estate of the government, in sidewalks and roads, to spread out and enjoy our small businesses,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla told CBS2 last week.

At Anthony David’s, they’re putting the finishing touches on a parklet for a little extra customer space come Monday. An extended wooden area along the sidewalk allows for 20 more tables at their outdoor cafe

“We think it’s gonna be a hit for the whole community. With all the other restaurants involved, it gives us an opportunity to just gain more capacity during the pandemic and hopefully this carries us through,” Pino said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But spaced-out tables is only one piece of the safety puzzle.

At Mariachi in Millburn, there will be daily health checks for every worker, like most restaurants.

On the pretty patio at nearby La Strada Pizzeria, plastic utensils will be a must for a few weeks.

“Paper menu, print-out menu, just use once,” restaurant owner Massimilimo DiPietro said. “All the dressing, all the condiments, they will be in a little container, use once.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said Phase 2 was a long time coming.

“I know many of these business owners are anxious to get back to serving their customers and be part of their communities,” he said. “We put the health and safety protocols in place to give you confidence that you can go back out for dinner or back to a favorite shop.”

Starting next Monday, personal care businesses, like hair salons and barber shops, will also reopen.