NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City schools are encouraged to let students learn outside as much as possible when they return for in-person classes next month.

“This will apply to our public schools, our charter schools, private religious schools, learning bridge schools – you name it. One standard for all,” the mayor said Monday. “It’s great to be outdoors, in general, but we also know that the disease doesn’t spread the same outdoors.”

The Department of Eduction will work with schools that don’t have their own space to close streets or use local parks, specifically focusing on 27 neighborhoods that were hit the hardest by COVID-19.

“I am excited about outdoor learning as a supplement to the school day,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. “Before COVID, as a teacher and a school leader, I always knew how important it was for my scholars to get some time outdoors. Now, in partnership with our sister agencies, that will be possible for more schools, even if a school doesn’t have a yard.”

The mayor said principals will ultimately decide how best to use their space.

He and the schools chancellor once again stood by the safety of their reopening plan.

De Blasio said the city has adopted some of the best standards in the world and continues to have a low transmission rate.

“There’s no place that’s combining these elements as strongly as we are. That’s why we believe we have one of the best standards in the entire world to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

He said the 3% reopening threshold is tougher than the World Health Organization and New York State’s recommendations of 5%, the mask requirement is on par with Japan and South Korea, the free testing for students and staff is more than most nations in Europe, the contact tracing program matches Japan and Germany, and the outdoor learning model has been successful in Italy, Denmark and Norway.

Students are expected to start “blended learning,” with some in-person classes and some remote learning beginning Sept. 10.

