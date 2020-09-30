NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City restaurants will reopen for indoor dining Wednesday for the first time since March.
As CBS2’s John Dias reports, businesses and customers must follow strict guidelines.
Indoor Dining Guidelines
- 25% capacity limit
- Temperature checks at the door
- One person of each party must give contact tracing information
- Masks must be worn at all times when not seated at a table
- No bar service
- Tables must be six feet apart
- Restaurants must close by midnight
The city has said if the infection rate averages 3% for seven days, it will reassess indoor dining.
With the daily average now at 3.25%, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he’s keeping a close eye on the numbers. However, the nine zip codes seeing an upward trend should not stop the rest of the city from moving forward.
“See what’s happening in the whole city, which could be very different than what’s happening in those nine zip codes,” he said. “We’re going to watch carefully and report publicly, and if anything looks more problematic, we’ll talk to the state and we’ll decide together if adjustments have to be made.”
Last week, de Blasio extended outdoor dining year-round, making it permanent.
