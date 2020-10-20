CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a quarter of New York City’s frontline transit workers may have contracted the coronavirus.

That’s according to a study by New York University.

The study found the 24% who became infected likely caught the virus while on the job.

The findings were based on 645 questionnaires filled out by the workers themselves.

