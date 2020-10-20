Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a quarter of New York City’s frontline transit workers may have contracted the coronavirus.
That’s according to a study by New York University.
MORE FROM CBS New York
- Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?
- 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Men Wounded In Shooting At Party Inside Bronx Club
- As New Yorkers Rethink Mass Transit, Here’s What To Do With Money Already On Your MetroCard
The study found the 24% who became infected likely caught the virus while on the job.
The findings were based on 645 questionnaires filled out by the workers themselves.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.