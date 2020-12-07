NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — After New Jersey set a record for coronavirus cases over the weekend, officials say there’s now a major problem with contact tracing.

State health officials say more than seven in 10 people are not complying with contact tracers, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

New Jersey surpassed 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 6. Meanwhile, police are busy cracking down on illegal clubs violating COVID restrictions.

A restaurant on Main Street in Paterson may be quiet, shuttered and empty tonight, but on Friday it was the site of an illegal, after-hours party. The establishment sold liquor without a license and had a DJ playing loud music.

On top of all that, the party was in violation of a statewide order banning indoor bar and restaurant service after 10 p.m. The rules are meant to slow the spread of the virus.

MORE: ‘Let’s Win This War’; Gov. Murphy Urges New Jerseyans To Take Precautions Following Thanksgiving COVID Surge

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said the city’s quality of life task force shut the party and cited the person responsible.

“Whether it be the illegal alcohol, whether it be the burning coals and the fire violations with the hookah and the smoke act, we’re just not going to allow it,” Speziale said.

Paterson police have been busy tracking illegal parties, which are often held in locations unsuitable for large crowds.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Police say fliers promoting the secret parties circulate on social media. They say the parties would be dangerous even under normal circumstances.

“Places that are not fire code proficient, dangerous in the event something goes bad inside, whether it be a fire, whether it be, God forbid, a shooting or something goes wrong,” said Speziale.

MORE: New Jersey Coronavirus: Outdoor Gatherings Now Limited To 25 Or Less

All of this is happening while cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in New Jersey.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy revealed an alarming 74% of people who contract COVID-19 are not cooperating with contact tracers.

“Quite frankly, this is unacceptable and we need folks to turn that around,” Murphy said.

Murphy was asked if New Jersey might follow New York’s lead and halt indoor dining if hospitalizations keep climbing, which is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan.

“That is not, right now, on the table for us,” Murphy said.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: