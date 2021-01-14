CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State Attorney General Letitia James is suing the NYPD to install a monitor to oversee the department.

The lawsuit comes after James’ office found widespread civil rights abuses by police against Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.

“In total, we found over 155 incidents of officers using excessive and unreasonable force against protesters,” James said. “Today, my office is seeking broad injunctive relief against the NYPD and the city of New York in the form of ongoing monitoring, trainings and permanent changes to unconstitutional polices and practices as it relates to large-scale protest.”

The lawsuit comes as the city and the NYPD are under pressure to redesign the NYPD by April 1 or lose state funding.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch issued the following statement in response to the announcement.

“We will say it again: what we witnessed in June was a failure of New York City’s leadership. They sent cops out to police unprecedented protests and violent riots with no plan, no strategy and no support. They should be forced to answer for the resulting chaos, instead of pointing fingers at cops on the streets and ignoring the criminals who attacked us with bricks and firebombs,” Lynch said.

