



A New Jersey man has been arrested after being directly connected to the two shooters who killed a police officer and three civilians in Jersey City.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced late Saturday night that Ahmed A-Hady has been taken into custody on felony weapons charges.

The 35-year-old was linked to David Anderson and Francine Graham after police found “a handwritten note that contained a telephone number” in Anderson’s pocket after the suspects were killed in the gun battle.

That number – and a Keyport, New Jersey address written on the note – were both traced back to A-Hady’s New Jersey pawn shop.

Investigators say A-Hady is a convicted felon and, by law, not permitted to own firearms. While searching the man’s shop, police uncovered an arsenal of weapons.

“During the search of the pawnshop, law enforcement recovered six rifles (including three AR-15-style assault rifles), three handguns, and one shotgun,” officials announced in a statement Saturday.

When law enforcement moved in on A-Hady’s home, they found 400 rounds of ammunition, including hollow point bullets.

The 35-year-old has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – a charge that could carry a 10-year prison sentence if convicted.

Authorities have not said if further charges will follow connected to the actual Jersey City shooting on Dec. 10 — which left Anderson, Graham, and four victims dead after the hours-long fire fight.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also did not announce if they have discovered how much contact A-Hady had with the shooters before Tuesday’s attack.

Police are continuing to probe the massacre in Jersey City, which authorities are investigating as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING

