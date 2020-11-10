MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey saw yet another surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The state recorded its highest number since late April, when the pandemic was first out of control, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The numbers are bad all over the state, especially in Essex County.

It appears that the second wave has arrived, and Caloway spoke to state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli about why the numbers are going up so fast.

“I can’t tell you specifically what’s driving up the numbers, except that this virus is an unrelenting enemy,” Persichilli said.

Persichilli said people are letting their guard down and the virus is taking advantage. The state reported 3,877 new cases Tuesday, the highest daily total since April 24 and just 500 cases shy of the first peak, back on April 17.

“And I think that we’re seeing just widespread disease progression. As we experienced the last time, the northern part of the state is getting hit pretty hard,” Persichilli said.

Newark is being hit especially hard. The city has an alarming 19% test positivity rate and has enacted local restrictions to curb the spread.

Non-essential businesses must close at 8 p.m. each night, and in three zip codes, 07104, 07105, and 07107, there is a mandatory curfew in effect after 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. People should stay off the streets unless going to work or during an emergency.

As cases go up, more people are ending up in hospitals with COVID-19. Dr. Dan Varga is Chief Physician Executive for Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Right around Labor Day or so we were probably around 50-ish, and we’re at 325 now,” Varga said of the daily hospitalization rate.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he hopes to avoid state-wide lockdowns like we saw in the spring. On Monday, restaurants were told to close for indoor dining by 10 p.m. each night.

The health commissioner said regulations can only go so far and that much of this fight is up to us.

“And that means wearing your mask, socially distancing, washing your hands. If we did that, we wouldn’t have to consider further, if you want to use the term, lockdowns or restrictions,” Persichilli said.

The health commissioner told Caloway much of the spread is tied to private gatherings, where people are not wearing masks.

In fact, right now the state is tracing three outbreaks that started at Halloween parties.

