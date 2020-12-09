Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of Staten Island’s public schools reopen Wednesday for in-person learning.
3-k, pre-k and students in kindergarten through fifth grade will head back to class at schools in the borough’s orange zones.
District 75 special education schools will reopen Thursday.
Middle and high schools across the city remain closed, as COVID infection rates remain on the rise.
